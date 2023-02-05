Sharp shooting from Sharkey in Chaska/Chanhassen Stormhawks' win over New Prague Trojans

The host Chaska/Chanhassen Stormhawks claimed six goals the visiting New Prague Trojans on Saturday. The final score was 6-1.

The Stormhawks scored four goals in second period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the second break.

Madison Richter increased the lead to 5-1 early in the third period, assisted by Brenna Westerhaus and Addison Mach .

Sophia Klein increased the lead to 6-1 seven minutes later, assisted by Ella Sharkey and Zoe Zielinski .