Sharp shooting from Rothe in Proctor/Hermantown Mirage's win over Lakeville North Panthers

The host Proctor/Hermantown Mirage claimed five goals the visiting Lakeville North Panthers on Wednesday. The final score was 5-2.

The Mirage started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Sophie Parendo scoring in the first period, assisted by Nya Sieger.

The Panthers tied the game 1-1 halfway through the first period when Anna Tomas scored, assisted by Ashley Wagenbach.

Ella Rothe scored late in the second period, assisted by Jane Eckstrom.

Shay Swanson tied it up 2-2 early into the third period, assisted by Kate Swierczek and Anna Tomas.

Hannah Graves took the lead one minute later, assisted by Reese Heitzman.

Ella Rothe increased the lead to 4-2 three minutes later.

Reese Heitzman increased the lead to 5-2 five minutes later.

The Mirage have now won six straight home games.

Coming up:

The Mirage travel to Duluth on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Fryberger Arena. The Panthers will face Prior Lake on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Dakotah! Ice Center.