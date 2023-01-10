Sharp shooting from Lindberg in Sartell/Sauk Rapids Storm'n Sabres' win over River Lakes Stars

The host Sartell/Sauk Rapids Storm'n Sabres claimed three goals the visiting River Lakes Stars on Monday. The final score was 3-2.

The Storm’n Sabres opened strong, early in the game with Kaitlyn Lindberg scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Olivia Schlecht and Tia Vogt.

The Storm’n Sabres increased the lead to 2-0 with another goal from Kaitlyn Lindberg in the first period.

The Storm’n Sabres scored one goals in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.

Coming up:

Both teams will be back in action on Tuesday when the Storm’n Sabres host Brainerd/Little Falls at 7:15 p.m. CST at Essentia Health Sports Center and the Stars welcome the Willmar Cardinals at 7:15 p.m. CST at Koronis Civic Arena.