Sharp shooting from Krueger in Stillwater Area Ponies' win over Mounds View/Irondale Mustangs

The host Stillwater Area Ponies claimed five goals the hosting Mounds View/Irondale Mustangs on Tuesday. The final score was 5-1.

The visiting Ponies took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Brooke Nelson . Ashlyn Hoff assisted.

The Mustangs' Berit Hudson tied it up 1-1 late in the first, assisted by Kyra Chervany and Sarah Johnson.

Addison Finn scored in the second period.

The Ponies made it 3-1 with a goal from Myah Krueger .

Myah Krueger increased the lead to 4-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Brooke Nelson and Addison Finn.

Alexa March increased the lead to 5-1 two minutes later, assisted by MaryFrancis Williams and Ann McGlynn .

Next games:

On Saturday, the Mustangs will host the Raptors at 7:30 p.m. CST at Health East Sports Center and the Ponies will play against the Wolfpack at 7 p.m. CST at St. Croix Valley Recreation Center.