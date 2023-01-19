Sharp shooting from Klemz in Chisago Lakes Wildcats' win over Pine City Area Dragons

The host Chisago Lakes Wildcats claimed six goals the visiting Pine City Area Dragons on Wednesday. The final score was 6-1.

The hosting Wildcats took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Lexi Smothers . Allie Smothers and Joee Westland assisted.

The Wildcats increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Ella Perreault halfway through the first, assisted by Brooke Klemz and Laine DeVries.

The Wildcats increased the lead to 3-0 in the middle of the first when Brooke Klemz scored, assisted by Allie Smothers.

The second period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Wildcats.

Nora DeVries increased the lead to 5-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Naomi Eaton .

Brooke Klemz increased the lead to 6-1 seven minutes later, assisted by Nora DeVries.

Next up:

On Thursday, the Wildcats will host Minneapolis at 7 p.m. CST at Parade Ice Garden and the Dragons will host Eden Prairie at 7 p.m. CST at Pine City Civic Center.