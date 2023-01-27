Sharp shooting from Klein in Chaska/Chanhassen Stormhawks' win over Waconia Wildcats

The host Chaska/Chanhassen Stormhawks claimed five goals the visiting Waconia Wildcats on Thursday. The final score was 5-2.

The visiting Wildcats opened strong, right after the puck drop with Mia Kelley scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Taylan Kamrath.

The Stormhawks tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Brenna Westerhaus late into the first period, assisted by Aly McPartland .

The Stormhawks' Claire Lawler took the lead late in the first, assisted by Ella Sharkey and Hannah Grimm .

The Stormhawks scored one goals in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.

The Stormhawks increased the lead to 4-2 within the first minute when Aly McPartland netted one, assisted by Ava Stewart and Erika Mindt .

Sophia Klein increased the lead to 5-2 four minutes later, assisted by Ava Stewart.

Coming up:

The Stormhawks travel to the Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at St. Louis Park Recreation Center. The Wildcats will face Chaska/Chanhassen at home on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Waconia Ice Arena.