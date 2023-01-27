Sharp shooting from Hulke in New Ulm Eagles' win over Waseca Bluejays

The host New Ulm Eagles claimed five goals the visiting Waseca Bluejays on Thursday. The final score was 5-1.

The visiting Bluejays started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Maizee Storey scoring in the first period, assisted by Emma Keith and Izabela Slectha.

The Eagles' Jersey Haugen tied the game 1-1 late in the first period, assisted by Jada Rahe and Afton Hulke .

The Eagles took the lead early into the second period when Michelle Smith netted one.

The Eagles made it 3-1 with a goal from Afton Hulke.

Tristyn Wolner increased the lead to 4-1 early into the third period.

Afton Hulke increased the lead to 5-1 late in the third.

The Eagles have now won five straight home games.

Coming up:

The teams play their next games on Friday. The Eagles will host the Tigers at 7:15 p.m. CST at Delano Area Sports Arena, and the Bluejays will visit the Tigers at 7:30 p.m. CST at Red Baron Arena.