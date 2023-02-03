Sharp shooting from Hulke in New Ulm Eagles' win over Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons

The host New Ulm Eagles claimed five goals the hosting Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons on Thursday. The final score was 5-1.

The hosting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Grace Braaten. Abby Woelfel assisted.

The Eagles tied the game 1-1 halfway through the first when Jersey Haugen scored.

The Eagles took the lead, after only 18 seconds into the second period when Brooke Arneson found the back of the net, assisted by Jada Rahe and Michelle Smith .

Michelle Smith increased the lead to 3-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Brooke Arneson.

Afton Hulke increased the lead to 4-1 one minute later.

Afton Hulke increased the lead to 5-1 one minute later, assisted by Brooke Arneson and Evelyn Sellner .