Sharp shooting from Holm in Moorhead Spuds' win over Alexandria Cardinals

The host Moorhead Spuds claimed four goals the visiting Alexandria Cardinals on Tuesday. The final score was 4-1.

The hosting Spuds took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Anika Stromme .

The Cardinals tied it up 1-1 in the middle of the first when Ella Westlund scored, assisted by Lauren Maras and Morgan Aure.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Spuds led 4-1 going in to the third period.

Next up:

The Spuds host the Sartell/Sauk Rapids Storm'n Sabres on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST at Moorhead Sports Center. The Cardinals will face Warroad on the road on Friday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Warroad Gardens.