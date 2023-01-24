Sharp shooting from Hentges in Apple Valley Eagles' win over Breck Mustangs

The host Apple Valley Eagles claimed four goals the hosting Breck Mustangs on Monday. The final score was 4-2.

The visiting Eagles took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Marie Moran . Annabelle Cozy assisted.

The Mustangs' Katie Zakrajsheck tied the game late in the first, assisted by Emerson Milchman.

The Eagles took the lead late into the first when Annabelle Cozy scored, assisted by Annabelle Cozy and Lydia Vonderhaar .

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Eagles led 4-2 going in to the third period.

Coming up:

The Mustangs host Visitation on Wednesday at 6 p.m. CST at Breck School Anderson Ice Arena. The Eagles will face Lakeville South on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST at Apple Valley Sports Arena.