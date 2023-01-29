Sharp shooting from Hayward in Eastview Lightning's win over Prior Lake Lakers

The host Eastview Lightning claimed four goals the hosting Prior Lake Lakers on Saturday. The final score was 4-2.

The visiting team took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Erin Hayward.

Jessica Wilhelm scored halfway through the second period.

The Lightning made it 3-0 with a goal from Sari Cords .

Erin Hayward increased the lead to 4-0 early in the third period, assisted by Sari Cords and Ellie Groebner .

Abby Grove narrowed the gap to 4-1 four minutes later, assisted by Sydney Kashmark and Brooke Holmes .

The Lakers' Ava Guillemette narrowed the gap again, assisted by Lula Swanson and Brooke Holmes at 15:30 into the third period.

Coming up:

On Thursday, the Lakers will play the Irish at 7 p.m. CST at Rosemount Community Center, and the Lightning will play the Cougars at 6 p.m. CST at Apple Valley Sports Arena.