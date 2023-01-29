High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls

Sharp shooting from Hayward in Eastview Lightning's win over Prior Lake Lakers

The host Eastview Lightning claimed four goals the hosting Prior Lake Lakers on Saturday. The final score was 4-2.

January 28, 2023 09:20 PM
The visiting team took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Erin Hayward.

Jessica Wilhelm scored halfway through the second period.

The Lightning made it 3-0 with a goal from Sari Cords .

Erin Hayward increased the lead to 4-0 early in the third period, assisted by Sari Cords and Ellie Groebner .

Abby Grove narrowed the gap to 4-1 four minutes later, assisted by Sydney Kashmark and Brooke Holmes .

The Lakers' Ava Guillemette narrowed the gap again, assisted by Lula Swanson and Brooke Holmes at 15:30 into the third period.

Coming up:

On Thursday, the Lakers will play the Irish at 7 p.m. CST at Rosemount Community Center, and the Lightning will play the Cougars at 6 p.m. CST at Apple Valley Sports Arena.