Sharp shooting from Hause in Hill-Murray Pioneers' win over Rogers Royals

The host Hill-Murray Pioneers claimed two points against the visiting Rogers Royals on Saturday. The final score was 5-1.

The visiting Royals opened strong, right after the puck drop with McKenna Sandberg scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Sydney Bailey.

The Pioneers' Ellah Hause tied the game in the middle of the first period, assisted by Jessica Dochniak.

The Pioneers took the lead with another goal from Ellah Hause in the middle of the first, assisted by Jessica Dochniak.

The Pioneers increased the lead to 3-1, after only 25 seconds into the third period when Regan Berglund beat the goalie, assisted by Emily Pohl.

The Pioneers increased the lead to 4-1 early in the third period when Chloe Boreen found the back of the net, assisted by Ellah Hause.

The Pioneers increased the lead to 5-1 early in the third when Ella Hornung netted one, assisted by Sophie Olson and Regan Berglund. The 5-1 goal held up as the game winner.

Coming up:

Next up, the Pioneers face Two Rivers/St. Paul at 7 p.m. CST at West Saint Paul Arena. The Royals take on Blaine on the road at 7 p.m. CST at Fogerty Arena. Both games are scheduled for on Tuesday.