Sharp shooting from DuVal in Simley Spartans' win over North St. Paul/Tartan TNT

The host Simley Spartans claimed two points against the hosting North St. Paul/Tartan TNT on Friday. The final score was 7-3.

The hosting TNT started off strong and took the lead right after the beginning of the game with Lilli Wold scoring in the first period, assisted by Alaina Hedberg .

The Spartans tied the game 1-1 in the first period when Hannah Kurowski scored, assisted by Skyler Arneson .

The Spartans' Val DuVal took the lead late in the first period, assisted by Taylor Ralston .

The Spartans scored three goals in second period an held the lead 5-3 going in to the second break.

The Spartans increased the lead to 6-3 within the first minute when Kelsi Ries netted one, assisted by Val DuVal.

Ella Sanders increased the lead to 7-3 seven minutes later, assisted by Mackaylan McGown and Hannah Kurowski.

Coming up:

The TNT travel to South St. Paul on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Doug Woog Arena. The Spartans visit Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato to play the Dragons on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST at Vets Arena.