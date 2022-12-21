Sharp shooting from Cooper in Superior Spartans' win over Rock Ridge Wolverines

The host Superior Spartans claimed two points against the visiting Rock Ridge Wolverines on Tuesday. The final score was 9-2.

Four goals were scored in the first period, and the Spartans led 5-0 going in to the second period.

The Spartans scored three goals in second period an held the lead 8-2 going in to the second break.

Addy Benson increased the lead to 9-2 in the middle of the third period.

Next games:

The Spartans host the Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Wessman Arena. The Wolverines will face Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Iron Trail Motors Event Center.