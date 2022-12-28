Sharp shooting from Carstensen in Dodge County Wildcats' win over River Lakes Stars

The host Dodge County Wildcats claimed three goals the hosting River Lakes Stars on Tuesday. The final score was 3-1.

The Stars took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Abby Storms . Sophia Hess and Aubree McDonagh assisted.

Nora Carstensen scored late in the second period, assisted by Abby Simons .

Nora Carstensen then tallied a goal as he scored yet again, late, making the score 2-1. Maysie Koch and Abby Simons assisted.

The Wildcats increased the lead to 3-1 early in the third period when Mollie Koch found the back of the net, assisted by Nora Carstensen and Abby Simons. With that, the Wildcats turned the game around.

Next up:

The Stars will travel to the Northern Lakes Lightning on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Breezy Point Sports Center. The Wildcats will face Delano/Rockford at home on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. CST.