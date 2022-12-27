Sharp shooting from Bullert in Mounds View/Irondale Mustangs' win over Dodge County Wildcats

The host Mounds View/Irondale Mustangs claimed three goals the hosting Dodge County Wildcats on Monday. The final score was 3-1.

The visiting Mustangs started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Gabi Bullert scoring in the first period, assisted by Lauren Ballinger.

Gabi Bullert scored late in the second period.

The Mustangs increased the lead to 3-0, after only 12 seconds into the third period when Sarah Johnson netted one.

Abby Simons narrowed the gap to 3-1 four minutes later, assisted by Mollie Koch and Maysie Koch .

Coming up:

The teams play their next games on Tuesday. The Wildcats will host the Stars at 1:30 p.m. CST at Schwan's Super Rink 2 - Herb Brooks Tournament - Gold Division, and the Mustangs will visit the Cardinals at 6:30 p.m. CST at Schwan's Super Rink 2 - Herb Brooks Tournament - Gold Division.