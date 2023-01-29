Sharp shooting from Aldridge in Northern Lakes Lightning's win over Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades

The host Northern Lakes Lightning claimed seven goals the hosting Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades on Friday. The final score was 7-3.

The visiting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Rose Aldridge. Isabella Lee assisted.

The Blades tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Reagan Wohlers in the first period, assisted by Ava Schuler.

The Lightning's Klana Landt took the lead in the middle of the first, assisted by Corah Meschke and Jenna Stoerzinger.

Five goals were scored in the second period, and the Lightning led 6-2 going in to the third period.

The Lightning increased the lead to 7-2, after only 58 seconds into the third period when Isabella Lee beat the goalie, assisted by Klana Landt and Ava Merta.

The Blades narrowed the gap to 7-3 early in the third period when Kennedy Schuler netted one, assisted by Ava Schuler and Anabel Pausch.

Next games:

The Blades host the Morris/Benson Area Storm in the next game on the road on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST at Ellen Stern & Harry Stern Sports Arena. The same day, the Lightning will host the Tigers at 7 p.m. CST at First Bank & Trust Ice Arena.