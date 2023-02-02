Sharp-shooting duo wins the game for Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades against Morris/Benson Area Storm

Kennedy Schuler and Reagan Wohlers got four goals each in the game between the Breckenridge-Wahpeton Blades and the Morris/Benson Area Storm and were behind Breckenridge-Wahpeton's 13-0 win at home.

Alison Hoerer, Karsyn Neppi, Anabel Pausch and Ashlyn Wohlers scored the remaining goals for the home side.

Seven goals were scored in the first period, and the Blades led 8-0 going in to the second period.

The Blades scored three goals in second period an held the lead 11-0 going in to the second break.

Ashlyn Wohlers increased the lead to 12-0 in the third period, assisted by Britta Pausch.

In the end the 13-0 goal came from Reagan Wohlers who increased the Blades' lead, assisted by Ivy Ovsak and Ava Schuler, late into the third period. The 13-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Coming up:

The Storm play against Willmar on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Todd County Expo Arena. The Blades will face Prairie Centre on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST at Benson Civic Center.