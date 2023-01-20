Shakopee Sabers win over Eastview Lightning when Callie Peterson beat the goalie

The Shakopee Sabers won 1-0 on the road to the Eastview Lightning. The only goal of the game came from Callie Peterson , who got the winner in the second period. The third period was goalless.

The first period was scoreless, and halfway through the second period, the Sabers took the lead when Callie Peterson scored the first goal assisted by Annika Willmert .

Coming up:

Both teams play on Saturday, with the Lightning hosting the Wildcats at 12 p.m. CST at Apple Valley Sports Arena, and the Sabers playing the Panthers at 1 p.m. CST at Ames Arena.