High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Girls

Shakopee Sabers win and move on

The Shakopee Sabers have won against the Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars 3-2.

img_500248582_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 17, 2023 03:39 AM

The Shakopee Sabers have won against the Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars 3-2.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Jaguars took the lead when Valerie Panvica scored the first goal assisted by Jana Lesch and Julia Larson .

The Sabers made it 1-1 with a goal from Emma Heyer .

Annika Willmert took the lead early into the third period, assisted by Callie Peterson .

Annika Willmert increased the lead to 3-1 three minutes later.

Becca Brendalen narrowed the gap to 3-2 six minutes later, assisted by Alyssa Ryan and Julia Larson.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.