Shakopee Sabers win and move on

The Shakopee Sabers have won against the Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars 3-2.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Jaguars took the lead when Valerie Panvica scored the first goal assisted by Jana Lesch and Julia Larson .

The Sabers made it 1-1 with a goal from Emma Heyer .

Annika Willmert took the lead early into the third period, assisted by Callie Peterson .

Annika Willmert increased the lead to 3-1 three minutes later.

Becca Brendalen narrowed the gap to 3-2 six minutes later, assisted by Alyssa Ryan and Julia Larson.