Shakopee Sabers win 4-2 at home against Eagan Wildcats

The Shakopee Sabers won at home on Thursday, handing the Eagan Wildcats a defeat 4-2.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Sabers took the lead when Rilee Nash scored the first goal assisted by Emma Heyer and Annika Willmert .

In the second period, Annika Willmert scored a goal, assisted by Hannah Grabianowski and Breklyn Skattum , making the score 2-0.

Emma Heyer then tallied a goal midway through, making the score 3-0. Allison Parker and Lily Canny assisted.

Sophia Sears narrowed the gap to 3-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Jaycee Bauman.

The Wildcats narrowed the gap again in the middle of the third when Mya Karnes scored, assisted by Jaycee Bauman.

Hannah Grabianowski increased the lead to 4-2 five minutes later, assisted by Annika Willmert and Rilee Nash.

Next up:

The teams play again on Saturday, with the Sabers hosting Lakeville South at 3 p.m. CST at Hasse Arena, and the Wildcats hosting Apple Valley at 3 p.m. CST at Eagan Civic Arena.