Shakopee Sabers victorious against Chaska/Chanhassen Stormhawks

The Shakopee Sabers defeated the Chaska/Chanhassen Stormhawks 3-1 on Tuesday.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Sabers took the lead when Annika Willmert scored the first goal assisted by Alex Snowden .

Six minutes into the period, Breklyn Skattum scored a goal, assisted by Annika Willmert and Hannah Grabianowski , making the score 2-0.

The Stormhawks made it 2-1 with a goal from Ella Sharkey .

Sabers' Emma Heyer tallied a goal late, making the score 3-1. Annika Willmert and Alex Snowden assisted.

Next up:

The Stormhawks are set to face Minneapolis at 7 p.m. CST at Parade Ice Garden, while the Sabers face Eagan at 7 p.m. CST at Vets Arena. Both games are set for Thursday.