Shakopee Sabers in strong shape as they beat Eagan Wildcats

The Shakopee Sabers' difficulties appear to have come to an end. When the team played the Eagan Wildcats on the road on Saturday, they secured yet another victory. The final result was 4-1, meaning that Shakopee now has three victories in a row, after having a tough time recently.

The hosting team took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Sophia Sears. Kaitlyn Barry and Norah Drugge assisted.

Annika Willmert tied the game 1-1 early in the third period.

Emma Heyer took the lead two minutes later, assisted by Annika Willmert.

Annika Willmert increased the lead to 3-1 seven minutes later, assisted by Hannah Grabianowski and Emma Heyer.

Hannah Grabianowski then increased the lead to 4-1 late in the third, assisted by Emma Heyer and Rilee Nash .

Coming up:

On Thursday the Wildcats will play on the road against the Raiders at 7:30 p.m. CST at Hastings Civic Arena, while the Sabers will face the Skippers home at 7 p.m. CST at Shakopee Ice Arena.