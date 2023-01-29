Shakopee Sabers couldn't stop star-studded Apple Valley Eagles from winning

The Apple Valley Eagles and the Shakopee Sabers met on Saturday. Apple Valley came into the game off the back of a run of four successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 4-1.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Sabers took the lead when Hannah Grabianowski scored the first goal assisted by Rilee Nash and Annika Willmert .

Late, Lilli DeFauw scored a goal, assisted by Marie Moran and Mazy Ryan , making the score 1-1.

The Eagles made it 2-1 late when Makayla Moran scored, assisted by Marie Moran.

The Eagles increased the lead to 3-1 early into the third period when Marie Moran netted one, assisted by Molly Hentges and Mazy Ryan.

Makayla Moran increased the lead to 4-1 in the middle of the third.

Coming up:

The Sabers play against Chaska/Chanhassen on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Ames Arena. The Eagles will face Lakeville North on Thursday at 5 p.m. CST at Chaska Community Center.