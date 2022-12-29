Shakopee Sabers beat Eden Prairie Eagles and continue winning run

The game between the Shakopee Sabers and the Eden Prairie Eagles on Wednesday finished 4-0. The result means Shakopee has five straight wins.

The hosting Sabers started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Allison Parker scoring in the first period, assisted by Rilee Nash .

The Sabers increased the lead to 2-0 within the first minute of the second period when Hannah Grabianowski beat the goalie, assisted by Breklyn Skattum .

Hannah Grabianowski increased the lead to 3-0 early into the third period.

The Sabers made it 4-0 when Allison Parker netted one, halfway through the third. The 4-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Next up:

The Sabers host the Hill-Murray Pioneers in the next game on the road on Thursday at 7:45 p.m. CST at Eden Prairie Community Center - Mid-Winter Meltdown. The same day, the Eagles will host the Red Knights at 5:30 p.m. CST at Eden Prairie Community Center - Mid-Winter Meltdown.