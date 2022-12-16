Senior Spotlight: Gentry Academy forward flips commitment from Saint Anselm to Assumption

VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. — Gentry Academy senior forward Rachel Agerter was originally committed to play Division I hockey in New Hampshire for Saint Anselm College.

Agerter's older sister, Marissa , played a season for the Hawks in 2019-2020.

In June of 2022, Rachel announced her commitment to compete at Saint Anselm, but wasn't able to take a visit to the college until later in the fall. When she finally got to explore the school and it's campus though, she thought that the program may not be the best fit and made the decision to re-open the recruiting process.

A couple of weeks later, the senior decided to commit to Assumption University.

"Talking with the Assumption coaches and going out there, that felt like the right place to be," said Agerter.

Congratulations to Gentry Senior Rachel Agerter on her committment to Assumption University Greyhounds D1 Women’s Hockey ⭐️ 🏒 💥 pic.twitter.com/caUz9E69qZ — Gentry Academy (@gentry_academy) December 6, 2022

Assumption, a private university located in Worcester, Massachusetts, announced its intent to become a Division I program in the summer of 2022. They will begin Division I play when they join the New England Women's Hockey Alliance (NEWHA) conference for the 2023-24 season. The Greyhounds otherwise compete at the Division II level for all other sports, and women's hockey will be the school's sole Division I program.

Agerter joins other Minnesota products recently committed to the program including Jadyn Weiser (North Wright County) and Lexi Kirkeby (Warroad).

Saint Anselm is located in Goffstown, New Hampshire, which is about 20 minutes from the largest city in the state; Manchester (approx. population 115,000). Assumption is located in Worcester, Massachusetts, which has a population of over 200,000. It is also home to multiple other colleges and universities, giving the city a larger and younger feel to it.

Agerter is familiar with the east coast after competing in various tournaments in the area over the years and after her sister played a season with Saint Anselm a few years ago. She always thought it would be cool to go to college out east.

Originally from Farmington, Minnesota, Agerter and her older sister got into hockey around the same time. Eventually the family moved to Eagan, and Rachel would enroll at Gentry Academy.

The forward was a part of the very first varsity high school Gentry Academy team for her sophomore season in 2020-2021. The Stars were the Class A runner-ups in 2020-21, then fell in third place game last season in Class AA.

This year, Agerter says that the goal this year is to win the state championship. The Stars are currently 7-1 to start the 2022-23 season.

A personal goal for the senior forward includes trying to surpass the 100-point marker for Gentry Academy. She is currently at 69 points in mid-December.

Agerter has always been around a point-per-game skater for the Stars but has taken her game to another level this season. The forward has 15 points in eight games so far in 2022-23 and is currently tied for the team lead in goals (8).

Before heading out east to be a part of the inaugural Division I season at Assumption University, Agerter will finish her senior year with Stars and then will compete in one last softball season in the spring.