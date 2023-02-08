ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Section 7A girls hockey: CEC's Loeb nets game-winner in clash with Rock Ridge

The junior forward scored with 26 seconds remaining in a 1-1 game.

Goal
CEC junior Erin Loeb slips the puck past Rock Ridge goaltender Nola Kwiatkowski during a Section 7A quarterfinal game, Tuesday, Feb. 7 at Northwoods Credit Union Arena.
Jake Przytarski / Cloquet Pine Journal
Jake Przytarski
By Jake Przytarski
February 08, 2023 01:04 PM
Share

CLOQUET — With only 26 seconds remaining in Tuesday’s Section 7A quarterfinal, junior forward Erin Loeb broke loose for a breakaway and delivered the game-winning goal for No. 4 seed Cloquet-Esko-Carlton in a 3-1 victory over No. 5 seed Rock Ridge at Northwoods Credit Union Arena.

The tally was especially sweet for Loeb, who had been out with a shoulder injury sustained during the last time the two teams met in late January.

“I think she was priding herself on that bounce-back,” CEC coach Kennedy Houge said. “She’s actually been out since the last time we played Rock Ridge. … I think her goal in the back of her head was I need to bounce back from my injury and obviously putting two pucks in the back of the net does that.”

Loeb opened the scoring for the Lumberjacks just 45 seconds into the contest with a backhand goal on a breakaway, with linemate Gwen Lilly credited with the lone assist. The early marker stood as the difference until Rock Ridge found the equalizer less than seven minutes into the second period as the Wolverines began to push back.

IMG_1486.JPG
Mylee Young of Rock Ridge and Macie Hoffman of CEC battle for the puck during a Section 7A quarterfinal game, Tuesday, Feb. 7 at Northwoods Credit Union Arena.
Jake Przytarski / Cloquet Pine Journal

“They didn’t let it drag them down,” Rock Ridge assistant coach Kassie Strand said of the opening goal. “Even the girls that maybe weren’t getting so much ice time were outstanding to have tonight on the bench as well and girls just dug a little bit deeper and we held them at 1-0 for the first and I think that was all we could ask for from them.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The even-strength goal was set in motion by Alaina Husmann, who fired a shot low to the glove side on CEC goaltender Araya Kiminski, who was unable to corral the puck. Kyra Skelton quickly pounced to even the score at one apiece.

Well-acquainted with tight games after going to overtime 10 times over the course of the season, Houge said the team didn’t panic after the tying goal.

“I think it just forced us to kind of tighten the bootstraps a little bit,” Houge said. “The 1-1, 1-0 game is kind of our bread and butter this year. I think it forced us to really hunker down and do our job and kind of just keep it simple and that’s usually our M.O. when someone bounces back so we have to go back to the basics.”

IMG_1520.JPG
Rock Ridge sophomore Gabby Hutar enters the offensive zone during a Section 7A quarterfinal game against CEC, Tuesday, Feb. 7 at Northwoods Credit Union Arena.
Jake Przytarski / Cloquet Pine Journal

The Lumberjacks ramped up the pressure in the final frame as play was situated almost entirely in the Rock Ridge zone with goaltender Nola Kwiatowski forced to be at her best.

The game appeared destined for overtime as the clock winded down to under a minute before Loeb sent the CEC crowd into jubilation with the game-winner. Taylor Wick went on to add an empty-net goal moments later to seal the 3-1 win.

The victory sets up a semifinal matchup against No. 1 seed Proctor/Hermantown on Saturday at Northwoods Credit Union Arena.

Player fires pass
Kyra Skelton of Rock Ridge fires a pass from behind the team's net during a Section 7A quarterfinal game against CEC, Tuesday, Feb. 7 at Northwoods Credit Union Arena.
Jake Przytarski / Cloquet Pine Journal
MORE FROM JAKE PRZYTARSKI:
North Woods Credit Union Arena.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Cloquet-Esko-Carlton to proceed with switch to Class A
The Lumberjacks typically opt-up to play in Class AA.
January 24, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
Minnesota Boys
Prep boys hockey: Hermantown advances to 14th consecutive section final
February 25, 2022 11:15 PM
Minnesota Girls
Prep girls hockey: Marshall solves CEC defense in 5-1 section win
February 13, 2022 07:30 PM

Related Topics: CLOQUET-ESKO-CARLTONROCK RIDGE WOLVERINES
Jake Przytarski
By Jake Przytarski
Jake Przytarski is a reporter for the Cloquet Pine Journal covering a mix of news and sports.
What to read next
{seqn) Andover vs Brainerd
Minnesota Girls
Moorhead, Roseau claim big wins among other tight section tournament action
Sections 7A and 8AA both held their quarterfinal match-ups on Tuesday, while Section 7AA held their play-in game.
February 08, 2023 11:48 AM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Andover vs Minnetonka_0013.jpg
Minnesota Girls
Minnesota High School Girls Hockey Streaming Schedule
Follow this page for updates on live stream broadcast information from all around the State of Hockey!
February 08, 2023 09:34 AM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
ALIYA.GRICIUS.jpg
Minnesota Girls
Winona goalie faced 100 shots in a game, kept coming back for more
Aliya Gricius has been a pillar between the pipes for the Winona girls hockey team. Her hard work has paid off this season, as the Winhawks have won nine games will host a Section 1A playoff game.
February 07, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Minnetonka 2
Minnesota Girls
Minnesota girls notebook: Records broken, Ms. Hockey speculation, top goalie talk
Edina goaltender Uma Corniea breaks all kinds of records while possible Ms. Hockey frontrunners are discussed
February 05, 2023 02:22 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf