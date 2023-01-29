Sartell/Sauk Rapids Storm'n Sabres secure much-needed win

The Sartell/Sauk Rapids Storm'n Sabres have gone through a tough spell with a run of seven straight defeats. But after a 3-1 victory over the Thief River Falls Prowlers, things are looking brighter.

Coming up:

The Storm’n Sabres host Brainerd/Little Falls on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Bernicks Pepsi Arena. The Prowlers will face Cloquet-Esko-Carlton on Friday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Ralph Engelstad Arena.