Sartell/Sauk Rapids Storm'n Sabres secure much-needed win

The Sartell/Sauk Rapids Storm'n Sabres have gone through a tough spell with a run of seven straight defeats. But after a 3-1 victory over the Thief River Falls Prowlers, things are looking brighter.

img_500235408_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 28, 2023 09:20 PM
Coming up:

The Storm’n Sabres host Brainerd/Little Falls on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Bernicks Pepsi Arena. The Prowlers will face Cloquet-Esko-Carlton on Friday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Ralph Engelstad Arena.

