Sartell/Sauk Rapids Storm'n Sabres have ended their losing streak after 2-8 vs. Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons

The game between the Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons and the hosting Sartell/Sauk Rapids Storm'n Sabres finished 8-2. Sartell/Sauk Rapids' victory puts an end to a four-game losing streak.

The Storm’n Sabres took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Jalyssa VanDenBerg. Brayley VanDenBerg and Peyton Sabart assisted.

The Dragons tied the game 1-1 halfway through the first when Krista Tormanen scored, assisted by Olivia Robertson and Abby Woelfel.

The Storm’n Sabres' Megan Hess took the lead late in the first, assisted by Faith Torborg and Peyton Sabart.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Storm’n Sabres led 4-1 going in to the third period.

The Storm’n Sabres increased the lead to 5-1 within the first minute when Brayley VanDenBerg netted one, assisted by Jalyssa VanDenBerg and Sella Grams.

The Dragons narrowed the gap to 5-2, after only 15 seconds into the third period when Grace Braaten beat the goalie, assisted by Lydia Schultz.

Emily VanVickle increased the lead to 6-2 three minutes later.

Sella Grams increased the lead to 7-2 three minutes later.

Brayley VanDenBerg increased the lead to 8-2 four minutes later.

Next games:

Next up, the Storm’n Sabres face Alexandria at 7:15 p.m. CST at Bernicks Pepsi Arena, while the Dragons face Willmar on the road at 7:15 p.m. CST at Willmar Civic Center. Both games will be played on on Thursday.