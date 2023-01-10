Sartell/Sauk Rapids Storm'n Sabres beat River Lakes Stars – Lindberg scores 2

The Sartell/Sauk Rapids Storm'n Sabres bested the visiting River Lakes Stars 3-2 on Monday.

The hosting Storm’n Sabres opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Kaitlyn Lindberg scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Olivia Schlecht and Tia Vogt.

The Storm’n Sabres increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Kaitlyn Lindberg scored again.

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Storm’n Sabres.

Coming up:

In the next round on Tuesday, the Storm’n Sabres will face Brainerd/Little Falls on the road at 7:15 p.m. CST at Essentia Health Sports Center, while the Stars host Willmar at 7:15 p.m. CST at Koronis Civic Arena.