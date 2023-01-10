SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls

Sartell/Sauk Rapids Storm'n Sabres beat River Lakes Stars – Lindberg scores 2

The Sartell/Sauk Rapids Storm'n Sabres bested the visiting River Lakes Stars 3-2 on Monday.

img_500218848_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 10, 2023 11:01 AM
Share

The Sartell/Sauk Rapids Storm'n Sabres bested the visiting River Lakes Stars 3-2 on Monday.

The hosting Storm’n Sabres opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Kaitlyn Lindberg scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Olivia Schlecht and Tia Vogt.

The Storm’n Sabres increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Kaitlyn Lindberg scored again.

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Storm’n Sabres.

Coming up:

In the next round on Tuesday, the Storm’n Sabres will face Brainerd/Little Falls on the road at 7:15 p.m. CST at Essentia Health Sports Center, while the Stars host Willmar at 7:15 p.m. CST at Koronis Civic Arena.