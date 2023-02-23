Sarah Wincentsen scores only goal of game in 2OT thriller for South St. Paul

ST. PAUL — South St. Paul and Fergus Falls brought by far the most fans to the state tournament on Wednesday but neither team brought much scoring. Senior forward Sarah Wincentsen netted the only goal of the game in the 1-0 double-overtime victory for the Packers.

South St. Paul brought a large student section to the game decked out in all pink while Fergus Falls had a good crowd with lots of excited young Otters fans in attendance.

After the victory for the Packers, the 2023 Class A semifinal bracket is now set and will look exactly the same as last years did. Yes, you read that right, exactly the same teams and exactly the same matchups as last year's semifinals.

South St. Paul goaltender Delaney Norman (37) deflects a shot by Fergus Falls forward Lydia Johnson (15) in the third period Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

It was the first scoreless game to go overtime at the girls state tournament since the 2008 Class AA semifinal match between Eden Prairie and Cretin-Derham Hall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both teams had plenty of chances throughout the scoreless three periods of regulation, and both had chances on the power play as well.

Midway through the second overtime period, senior forward Sarah Wincentsen deked past her defenders and slid the puck past Fergus Falls goaltender Ana Jyrkas to advance the Packers to the semifinals.

Apologies for the crummy quality, but my goodness look at this double OT winner from Sarah Wincentsen of South St. Paul to send the Packers to the semifinals in the Girls Class A Tourney!😮‍💨 https://t.co/V7iMEo0HEU pic.twitter.com/hScSAY08cP — Brett Marshall 🌲 (@B_Marsh92) February 23, 2023

Delaney Norman earns the 19-save shutout for South St. Paul while Jyrkas of Fergus Falls posted a 40-save effort for her team.

"It's so impressive to watch another goalie play that good, we were getting some really quality shots, especially in overtime, and for her to make so many quality saves in a row to keep them in it is so impressive to watch from across the ice," said Packer netminder Delaney Norman.

"Incredible goaltender for them, I told their coach out in the lobby when we were talking that, what an effort by her, and she has nothing to hold her head down. That whole team played outstanding," said South St. Paul head coach Dave Palmquist.

"I was having the time of my life, that's why you play," said Jyrkas about her performance. "I was just excited, I was smiling, I was just having fun."

Jyrkas said that in order to stay focused and composed in goal she narrates the game happening in front of her to herself in net. It's advice she got from someone when she was in middle school.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Otters will play Albert Lea in the consolation bracket while South St. Paul advances to the semifinal round to play Warroad at 1 p.m. Friday.

This story will be updated.

The Tourney 2023 Minnesota State High School Hockey Tournament coverage including game recaps, photos, brackets, schedules and more from The Rink Live

1 / 30: Fergus Falls forward Lydia Johnson (15) carries the puck against South St. Paul in the third period Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 2 / 30: Fergus Falls goaltender Ana Jyrkas (30) catches a shot against South St. Paul in the third period Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 3 / 30: South St. Paul defender Lily Pachl (7) sends the puck past Fergus Falls forward Maddie Hulter (5) in the third period Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 4 / 30: South St. Paul forward Eva Beck (13) dives for the puck after colliding with Fergus Falls forward Tyra Skjeret (43) in the third period Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 5 / 30: South St. Paul goaltender Delaney Norman (37) deflects a shot by Fergus Falls forward Lydia Johnson (15) in the third period Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 6 / 30: South St. Paul defender Lily Pachl (7) skates with the puck against Fergus Falls in the third period Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 7 / 30: South St. Paul goaltender Delaney Norman (37) blocks another shot against Fergus Falls in the third period Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 8 / 30: Fergus Falls goaltender Ana Jyrkas (30) stops a shot by South St. Paul forward Paige Johnson (6) in the third period Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 9 / 30: South St. Paul forward Paige Johnson (6) works the puck toward Fergus Falls goaltender Ana Jyrkas (30) in the third period Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 10 / 30: South St. Paul forward Eva Beck (13) skates the puck away from Fergus Falls defender Skye Norgren (7) in the third period Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 11 / 30: Fergus Falls goaltender Ana Jyrkas (30) catches another shot against South St. Paul in the third period Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 12 / 30: Fergus Falls defender Maggie Greenagel (9) skates with the puck against South St. Paul in the first period Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 13 / 30: Fergus Falls defender Maggie Greenagel (9) has her pass blocked by South St. Paul defender Kylie Evazich (25) in the first period Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 14 / 30: Fergus Falls forward Maddie Hulter (5) tries to keep the puck away from South St. Paul forward Sarah Wincentsen (19) in the first period Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 15 / 30: Fergus Falls forward Maddie Hulter (5) tries to keep the puck away from South St. Paul forward Sarah Wincentsen (19) in the first period Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 16 / 30: South St. Paul goaltender Delaney Norman (37) grabs the puck from Fergus Falls forward Vanessa Vaughn (4) as she tries to shoot in the first period Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 17 / 30: Fergus Falls forward Tyra Skjeret (43) can’t get the puck past South St. Paul goaltender Delaney Norman (37) in the first period Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 18 / 30: Fergus Falls forward Maddie Hulter (5) pass in front of South St. Paul forward Eva Beck (13) in the first period Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 19 / 30: Fergus Falls goaltender Ana Jyrkas (30) deflects a back hand attempt by South St. Paul forward Alida Ahern (12) in the first period Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 20 / 30: South St. Paul forward Sarah Wincentsen (19) tries to get the puck away from Fergus Falls forward Maddie Hulter (5) in the first period Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 21 / 30: Fergus Falls defender Maggie Greenagel (9) takes the puck past South St. Paul forward Paige Johnson (6) in the first period Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 22 / 30: South St. Paul forward Eva Beck (13) and Fergus Falls forward Tyra Skjeret (43) battle for the puck in the first period Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 23 / 30: Fergus Falls forward Vanessa Vaughn (4) tries to steal the puck from South St. Paul defender Lily Pachl (7) in the first period Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 24 / 30: South St. Paul forward Eva Beck (13) passes under the stick of Fergus Falls forward Maddie Hulter (5) in the first period Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 25 / 30: Fergus Falls forward Maddie Brimhall (12) makes a pass in front of South St. Paul forward Alyiah Danielson (21) in the first period Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 26 / 30: Fergus Falls goaltender Ana Jyrkas (30) stops a shot by South St. Paul forward Sarah Wincentsen (19) in the first period Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 27 / 30: South St. Paul defender Lily Pachl (7) sends the puck past Fergus Falls forward Maddie Brimhall (12) in the first period Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 28 / 30: Fergus Falls goaltender Ana Jyrkas (30) stops a shot by South St. Paul forward Sarah Wincentsen (19) in the first period Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 29 / 30: South St. Paul forward Bailey Vesper (15) makes a pass against Fergus Falls in the first period Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 30 / 30: South St. Paul goaltender Delaney Norman (37) deflects a shot by Fergus Falls forward Averie Tonneson (42) in the first period Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

No. 4 South St. Paul 1, No. 5 Fergus Falls 0

Fergus Falls: 0-0-0-0-0—0

South St. Paul: 0-0-0-0-1—1

First period scoring — None

Penalties — FF, Tyra Skjeret (cross-checking) 7:05; SSP, Alida Ahern (cross-checking) 13:53

ADVERTISEMENT

Second period scoring — None

Penalties — SSP, Kylie Stengel (tripping) 11:43; FF, Rachel Debrito (roughing) 16:43

Third period scoring — None

Penalties — SSP, Alyiah Danielson (hooking) 16:32

1OT scoring — None

Penalties — None

2OT scoring — 1. SSP, Sarah Wincentsen (unassisted) 10:10

Penalties — SSP, Ahern (cross-checking) 4:58

Goalie Saves — SSP, Delaney Norman 5-6-5—19 (0GA). FF, Ana Jyrkas 9-10-10-4-8—40 (1GA)

SOG — SSP, 9-10-10-4-7—41; FF, 5-6-5-0-3—19

Penalties-minutes — SSP, 4-8; FF, 2-4

Power-play goals-opportunities — SSP, 0-2; FF 0-4