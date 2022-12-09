Sandberg's two goals net Rogers Royals victory over Anoka Tornadoes

The Rogers Royals beat the hosting Anoka Tornadoes on Thursday, ending 4-2.

The visiting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Ava Johansson.

The Royals increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when McKenna Sandberg scored, assisted by Ava Johansson.

The Tornadoes narrowed the gap to 2-1 early in the second period when Abby Moore netted one, assisted by Kendall Rykkeli.

Royals' Olivia Ohme tallied a goal late, making the score 3-1. Avery Achterkirch and Taylor Hall assisted.

The Tornadoes narrowed the gap to 3-2 early in the third period when Kendall Rykkeli beat the goalie, assisted by Abby Moore and Ella Hennes.

McKenna Sandberg increased the lead to 4-2 late into the third, assisted by Ava Johansson and Avery Achterkirch.

Next games:

On Saturday, the Tornadoes will host the Stars at 3 p.m. CST at Anoka Ice Arena and the Royals will play against the Pioneers at 7 p.m. CST at Aldrich Arena.