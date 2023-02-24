Cara Sajevic shines as Gentry Academy spoils Spuds' return to state tournament

ST. PAUL — Moorhead waited 17 years for its return trip to the girls state hockey tournament, but the Spuds' wait for their first state quarterfinal win continues after a 7-0 loss to Gentry Academy in the first round of the Class AA tournament Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center.

Gentry Academy senior Cara Sajevic, a St. Thomas commit left off the Ms. Hockey shortlist despite coming into the state tournament with 70 points, netted a first-period natural hat trick with two shorthanded goals to forge a commanding lead the fourth-seeded Stars, loaded with eight Division I commits, didn't relinquish.

Moorhead — which previously appeared at the state tournament in 2006, 2002 and 2001 — has not won a winners' bracket game at the girls state tournament.

With the crowd energized after a last-minute finish to the prior quarterfinal between No. 1-seed Minnetonka and Centennial/Spring Lake Park, Sajevic and linemate Grace Delmonico got the game's scoring started on a 2-on-1 break five and a half minutes in. Sajevic fed the puck across to the left side for Delmonico, who fired a shot past the blocker of Moorhead goalie Taylor Kressin.

Moorhead defender Kate Kosobud (15) makes a pass against Gentry Academy in the first period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sajevic-Delmonico duo combined on the next two goals for Gentry (25-2-0) — first another 2-on-1 that Sajevic kept for a short-side finish with the Stars shorthanded, second a Sajevic shot that got past Kressin at the left post — and Sajevic finished her natural hat trick with a shorthanded breakaway goal in the final two minutes of the first period.

Moorhead played much better over the final two periods. The Spuds started to find some scoring chances, limited Gentry's dangerous players and — most importantly — kept the Stars off the scoresheet until a late burst in the third period to force running time. Over the final 34 minutes, shots on goal were tied 15-15.

After the loss to Gentry, Moorhead (20-9-0) has played every team ranked in the top six of the final Let's Play Hockey Class AA poll prior to the state tournament. Eight of the Spuds' nine losses have come against teams ranked in the top six of Class AA or Class A No. 1 Warroad.

This story will be updated.

1 / 19: Moorhead forward Annie Krieg (22) makes a pass against Gentry Academyin the first period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 2 / 19: Moorhead forward Elle Lebahn (23) makes a pass against Gentry Academy in the first period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 3 / 19: Gentry Academy forward Cara Sajevic (7) puts the puck past Moorhead defender Olivia Dronen (7) and Moorhead goaltender Taylor Kressin (30) to score in the first period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 4 / 19: Gentry Academy forward Cara Sajevic (7) sends the puck past Moorhead goaltender Taylor Kressin (30) for a hat trick in the first period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 5 / 19: Gentry Academy forward Cara Sajevic (7) skates with the puck against Moorhead in the first period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 6 / 19: Gentry Academy forward Alexa Hanrahan (5) skates with the puck against Moorhead in the first period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 7 / 19: Gentry Academy forward Cara Sajevic (7) goes in to score on Moorhead goaltender Taylor Kressin (30) in the first period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 8 / 19: Gentry Academy forward Elsa Myers (12) and Moorhead defender Lucey Wilson (12) battle for the puck in the first period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 9 / 19: Gentry Academy goaltender Zoe Laming (35) and forward Elsa Myers (12) keep out a shot by Moorhead forward Addie Salvevold (25) in the first period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 10 / 19: Moorhead forward Olivia Kortan (6) skates the puck around Gentry Academy forward Grace Delmonico (22) in the first period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 11 / 19: Moorhead defender Kate Kosobud (15) makes a pass against Gentry Academy in the first period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 12 / 19: Gentry Academy goaltender Zoe Laming (35) deflects a shot by Moorhead forward Haylee Melquist (21) in the first period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 13 / 19: Moorhead goaltender Taylor Kressin (30) keeps out an attempt by Gentry Academy forward Campbell Heger (9) in the first period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 14 / 19: Gentry Academy goaltender Zoe Laming (35) blocks a shot by Moorhead forward Olivia Kortan (6) in the first period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 15 / 19: Moorhead forward Clara Bernstrom (18) and Gentry Academy forward Alexa Hanrahan (5) battle for the puck in the first period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 16 / 19: Gentry Academy forward Rachel Agerter (3) makes a pass against Moorhead in the first period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 17 / 19: Gentry Academy forward Alexa Hanrahan (5) takes the puck past Moorhead forward Annie Krieg (22) in the first period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 18 / 19: Gentry Academy forward Alexa Hanrahan (5) sends the puck past Moorhead forward Olivia Kortan (6) in the first period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 19 / 19: Moorhead defender Olivia Dronen (7) and Gentry Academy forward Ellie Sarauer (18) battle for the puck in the first period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

The Tourney 2023 Minnesota State High School Hockey Tournament coverage including game recaps, photos, brackets, schedules and more from The Rink Live

MOORHEAD 0-0-0—0

GENTRY ACADEMY 4-0-3—7

ADVERTISEMENT

FIRST PERIOD: 1, GA, Delmonico (Sajevic), 5:32. 2, GA, Sajevic (Delmonico), 8:50, SH. 3, GA, Sajevic (Delmonico), 12:33. 4, GA, Sajevic (Jan. Gazdik), 15:48, SH.

SECOND PERIOD: N/A

THIRD PERIOD: 5, GA, Jan. Gazdik (Sarauer), 2:17, PP. 6, GA, Reeves (Sarauer), 9:35, ENG. 7, GA, Delmonico (Sajevic), 11:28.

SHOTS: MH 7-5-10—22. GA 11-9-6—26

SAVES: MH, Kressin (7-9-3—19). GA, Laming (7-5-10—22)