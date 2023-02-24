Sponsored By
High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Girls

Cara Sajevic shines as Gentry Academy spoils Spuds' return to state tournament

The St. Thomas commit scored a natural hat trick in the first period of a 7-0 Stars win over Moorhead in Thursday's final Class AA girls hockey quarterfinal.

Gentry Academy forward Cara Sajevic (7) sends the puck past Moorhead goaltender Taylor Kressin (30) for a hat trick in the first period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Eli Swanson
By Eli Swanson
February 23, 2023 09:59 PM

ST. PAUL — Moorhead waited 17 years for its return trip to the girls state hockey tournament, but the Spuds' wait for their first state quarterfinal win continues after a 7-0 loss to Gentry Academy in the first round of the Class AA tournament Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center.

Gentry Academy senior Cara Sajevic, a St. Thomas commit left off the Ms. Hockey shortlist despite coming into the state tournament with 70 points, netted a first-period natural hat trick with two shorthanded goals to forge a commanding lead the fourth-seeded Stars, loaded with eight Division I commits, didn't relinquish.

Moorhead — which previously appeared at the state tournament in 2006, 2002 and 2001 — has not won a winners' bracket game at the girls state tournament.

With the crowd energized after a last-minute finish to the prior quarterfinal between No. 1-seed Minnetonka and Centennial/Spring Lake Park, Sajevic and linemate Grace Delmonico got the game's scoring started on a 2-on-1 break five and a half minutes in. Sajevic fed the puck across to the left side for Delmonico, who fired a shot past the blocker of Moorhead goalie Taylor Kressin.

Moorhead defender Kate Kosobud (15) makes a pass against Gentry Academy in the first period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
The Sajevic-Delmonico duo combined on the next two goals for Gentry (25-2-0) — first another 2-on-1 that Sajevic kept for a short-side finish with the Stars shorthanded, second a Sajevic shot that got past Kressin at the left post — and Sajevic finished her natural hat trick with a shorthanded breakaway goal in the final two minutes of the first period.

Moorhead played much better over the final two periods. The Spuds started to find some scoring chances, limited Gentry's dangerous players and — most importantly — kept the Stars off the scoresheet until a late burst in the third period to force running time. Over the final 34 minutes, shots on goal were tied 15-15.

After the loss to Gentry, Moorhead (20-9-0) has played every team ranked in the top six of the final Let's Play Hockey Class AA poll prior to the state tournament. Eight of the Spuds' nine losses have come against teams ranked in the top six of Class AA or Class A No. 1 Warroad.

This story will be updated.

MOORHEAD 0-0-0—0
GENTRY ACADEMY 4-0-3—7

FIRST PERIOD: 1, GA, Delmonico (Sajevic), 5:32. 2, GA, Sajevic (Delmonico), 8:50, SH. 3, GA, Sajevic (Delmonico), 12:33. 4, GA, Sajevic (Jan. Gazdik), 15:48, SH.

SECOND PERIOD: N/A

THIRD PERIOD: 5, GA, Jan. Gazdik (Sarauer), 2:17, PP. 6, GA, Reeves (Sarauer), 9:35, ENG. 7, GA, Delmonico (Sajevic), 11:28.

SHOTS: MH 7-5-10—22. GA 11-9-6—26

SAVES: MH, Kressin (7-9-3—19). GA, Laming (7-5-10—22)

Eli Swanson
By Eli Swanson
Eli is an audience engagement specialist for Forum Communications Co., with experience in producing and designing content on a variety of digital platforms. He works closely with team members to enhance content to improve audience experience.
