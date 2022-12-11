Rylee Bartz behind Warroad Warriors' win over Mound Westonka/SWC White Hawks

The game between the Warroad Warriors and the Mound Westonka/SWC White Hawks saw Warroad's Rylee Bartz in deadly form. Rylee Bartz scored an incredible five goals in Warroad's 8-1 home win.

Kate Johnson and Talya Hendrickson scored the remaining goals for the home side, while Camryn Hargreaves scored for Mound Westonka/SWC.

The Warriors took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Rylee Bartz. Katierie Sandy and Kate Johnson assisted.

The Warriors' Rylee Bartz increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first, assisted by Cahlilah Lindquist and Kate Johnson.

The Warriors increased the lead to 3-0 halfway through the first when Kate Johnson scored, assisted by Lexi Kirkeby.

The White Hawks narrowed the gap to 3-1 with a goal from Camryn Hargreaves late in the first, assisted by Greer Hardacre and Sydney Leonard .

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Warriors led 5-1 going in to the third period.

The Warriors increased the lead to 6-1, after only one second into the third period when Talya Hendrickson netted one, assisted by Kate Johnson and Rylee Bartz.

Kate Johnson increased the lead to 7-1 five minutes later, assisted by Rylee Bartz.

Rylee Bartz increased the lead to 8-1 one minute later, assisted by Talya Hendrickson.

Next games:

The Warriors host the Holy Angels Stars in the next game on the road on Sunday at 2 p.m. CST at Warroad Gardens. The same day, the White Hawks will host the Prowlers at 1 p.m. CST at Ralph Engelstad Arena.