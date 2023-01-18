Roseville/Mahtomedi Marauders' winning streak broken by Champlin Park/Coon Rapids Cougars

The Roseville/Mahtomedi Marauders have enjoyed a great period of success and ahead of the road game against the Champlin Park/Coon Rapids Cougars, Roseville/Mahtomedi was on a run of six straight wins. But, Tuesday's game at Coon Rapids Ice Center finished 5-4 and the winning streak was ended.

Five goals were scored in the first period, and the Cougars led 3-2 going in to the second period.

The Cougars scored one goal in second period an held the lead 4-2 going in to the second break.

Kylie Jones narrowed the gap to 4-3 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Ruby Eskin.

Sydney Burnevik increased the lead to 5-3 four minutes later.

Aspen Tillges narrowed the gap to 5-4 less than a minute later, assisted by Kylie Jones.

Next up:

The Cougars travel to Andover on Wednesday at 6 p.m. CST at Andover Arena. The Marauders will face Elk River/Zimmerman on Thursday at 5 p.m. CST at Furniture and Things Community Event Center.