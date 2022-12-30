Roseville/Mahtomedi Marauders win over Holy Angels Stars when Ruby Eskin found the back of the net

The Roseville/Mahtomedi Marauders won 1-0 at home to the Holy Angels Stars. The only goal of the game came from Ruby Eskin, who got the winner in the first period.

The hosting Marauders started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Ruby Eskin scoring in the first minute, assisted by Olivia Martin and Julia Fussy.

The Marauders chalked up four straight home wins.

Coming up:

On Tuesday, the Marauders will host Forest Lake at 7 p.m. CST at Forest Lake Sports Center and the Stars will host Waconia at 7 p.m. CST at Waconia Ice Arena.