High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls

Roseville/Mahtomedi Marauders win 3-1 at home against Holy Angels Stars

The Roseville/Mahtomedi Marauders won at home on Wednesday, handing the Holy Angels Stars a defeat 3-1.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 28, 2022 09:17 PM
The Marauders have now racked up four straight home wins.

Coming up:

The teams play again on Tuesday, with the Marauders hosting Forest Lake at 7 p.m. CST at Forest Lake Sports Center, and the Stars hosting Waconia at 7 p.m. CST at Waconia Ice Arena.