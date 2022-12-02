Roseville/Mahtomedi Marauders win 3-1 at home against Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders

The Roseville/Mahtomedi Marauders won at home on Wednesday, handing the Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders a defeat 3-1.

The first period was scoreless, and in the middle of the second period, the Marauders took the lead when Rylee Bogren scoredopened the scoring assisted by Sophie Martin.

Late, the Marauders made it 2-0 with a goal from Ruby Eskin.

The Raiders narrowed the gap to 2-1 within the first minute when Delaney Schwab scored.

Tori Schmidt increased the lead to 3-1 seven minutes later, assisted by Sophie Martin and Rachel Fussy.

Next up:

The Raiders play against Blake on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at WBSC White Bear Lake Sports Center. The Marauders will face White Bear Lake Area on Thursday at 2 p.m. CST at Blake School Ice Arena.