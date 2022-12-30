Roseville/Mahtomedi Marauders victorious against Holy Angels Stars

The Roseville/Mahtomedi Marauders defeated the Holy Angels Stars 3-1 on Wednesday.

The Marauders took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Ruby Eskin. Olivia Martin and Julia Fussy assisted.

The Marauders increased the lead to 2-0 early in the second period when Kylie Wiltse found the back of the net, assisted by Olivia Martin.

The Stars made it 2-1 with a goal from Masyn Mullin.

The Marauders increased the lead to 3-1, after only 40 seconds into the third period when Kylie Jones scored, assisted by Cate Curran. That left the final score at 3-1.

The Marauders have now racked up four straight home wins.

Next up:

On Tuesday, the Marauders will host Forest Lake at 7 p.m. CST at Forest Lake Sports Center and the Stars will host Waconia at 7 p.m. CST at Waconia Ice Arena.