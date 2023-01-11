Roseville/Mahtomedi Marauders score twice in the third to beat Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders

The Roseville/Mahtomedi Marauders defeated the Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders 3-2. The game was tied after two periods, but Roseville/Mahtomedi pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

Roseville/Mahtomedi's Victoria Nelson scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Raiders opened strong, early in the game with Ava Perry scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Natalia Martineau .

Rylee Bogren scored early in the second period, assisted by Tori Schmidt.

The Marauders took the lead, after only 48 seconds into the third period when Kylie Jones beat the goalie, assisted by Tori Schmidt.

Abigail Broz tied the game 2-2 four minutes later.

Victoria Nelson took the lead nine minutes later, assisted by Shae Jakaboski and Ainsley Jakaboski.

With this win the Marauders have five straight victories.

Coming up:

The Marauders play against Woodbury on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at WBSC White Bear Lake Sports Center. The Raiders will face White Bear Lake Area on Thursday at 4 p.m. CST at Roseville Ice Arena.