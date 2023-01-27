Roseville/Mahtomedi Marauders grab extra point vs. Rogers Royals in overtime

The Roseville/Mahtomedi Marauders and the visiting Rogers Royals tied 3-3 in regulation on Thursday. Roseville/Mahtomedi beat Rogers in overtime 4-3.

Roseville/Mahtomedi's Kylie Jones scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Marauders took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Victoria Nelson. Tori Schmidt and Kylie Wiltse assisted.

The Royals tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Avery Achterkirch in the first period.

The Marauders' Ruby Eskin took the lead late in the first.

McKenna Sandberg scored early into the second period, assisted by Ava Johansson.

The Marauders took the lead early in the third period when Olivia Martin scored.

Ava Johansson tied the game 3-3 five minutes later, assisted by McKenna Sandberg. The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 1:47 before Kylie Jones scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Sophie Martin and Shae Jakaboski.

Coming up:

The Marauders play Mounds View/Irondale away on Saturday at 3:45 p.m. CST at Roseville Ice Arena. The Royals will face Brainerd/Little Falls at home on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Rogers Ice Arena.