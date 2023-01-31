Roseville/Mahtomedi Marauders got a shut out against Forest Lake Rangers

The Roseville/Mahtomedi Marauders picked up a decisive road win against the Forest Lake Rangers. The game ended in a shutout, 2-0.

The Marauders took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Kylie Jones. Kylie Wiltse assisted.

Sophie Martin increased the lead to 2-0 late in the third period, assisted by Kylie Jones.

Next games:

The Rangers host Anoka on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST at Forest Lake Sports Center. The Marauders will face East Ridge on Saturday at 8 p.m. CST at Roseville Ice Arena.