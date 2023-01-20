Roseville/Mahtomedi Marauders draw away with Elk River/Zimmerman Elks

The points were split when the Elk River/Zimmerman Elks and the Roseville/Mahtomedi Marauders met on Thursday. The game ended 1-1.

The Marauders opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Sophie Martin scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Kylie Jones.

Reese Thunell tied the game 1-1 halfway through the third period.

Next games:

The Elks travel to Champlin Park/Coon Rapids on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Champlin Ice Forum. The Marauders will face Stillwater Area on Saturday at 4 p.m. CST at Roseville Ice Arena.