Roseville/Mahtomedi Marauders dig deep in the third to win against White Bear Lake Area Bears

The Roseville/Mahtomedi Marauders and the visiting White Bear Lake Area Bears were tied going into the third, but Roseville/Mahtomedi pulled away for a 3-1 victory in game action.

The first period was scoreless, and in the middle of the second period, the Marauders took the lead when Olivia Martin scored the first goal.

Bears' Amanda Smythe tallied a goal midway through, making the score 1-1.

The Marauders took the lead within the first minute when Kylie Jones scored, assisted by Ruby Eskin.

Victoria Nelson increased the lead to 3-1 late into the third period, assisted by Ruby Eskin.

Coming up:

On Saturday, the Marauders will host the Raptors at 3 p.m. CST at Health East Sports Center and the Bears will play against the Mustangs at 7 p.m. CST at National Sports Center.