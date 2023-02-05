Roseville/Mahtomedi Marauders clear league winners after victory

The 2-0 win at home against the East Ridge Raptors was just what was needed. With the two points, the Roseville/Mahtomedi Marauders clinched the title.

The hosting team took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Rylee Bogren. Sophie Martin assisted.

Ruby Eskin increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the third period, assisted by Tori Schmidt.

The result means the Marauders have secured the title.