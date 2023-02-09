Roseville/Mahtomedi Marauders can celebrate the title after 2-0 against East Ridge Raptors

After a 2-0 win against the road team East Ridge Raptors, the title was in the bag. The Roseville/Mahtomedi Marauders have won 2023.

The hosting team took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Rylee Bogren. Sophie Martin assisted.

Ruby Eskin increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the third period, assisted by Tori Schmidt.

The result means the Marauders have secured the title.