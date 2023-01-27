Roseville/Mahtomedi Marauders beat Rogers Royals in overtime

The Roseville/Mahtomedi Marauders hosted the Rogers Royals in the action on Thursday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Roseville/Mahtomedi prevailed. The final score was 4-3.

Roseville/Mahtomedi's Kylie Jones scored the game-winning goal.

The Marauders took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Victoria Nelson. Tori Schmidt and Kylie Wiltse assisted.

The Royals tied it up 1-1 in the first period when Avery Achterkirch scored.

The Marauders' Ruby Eskin took the lead late into the first.

McKenna Sandberg scored early into the second period, assisted by Ava Johansson.

The Marauders took the lead early in the third period when Olivia Martin scored.

Ava Johansson tied the game 3-3 five minutes later, assisted by McKenna Sandberg. The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 1:47 before Kylie Jones scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Sophie Martin and Shae Jakaboski.

Next up:

The Marauders host Mounds View/Irondale on Saturday at 3:45 p.m. CST at Roseville Ice Arena. The Royals will face Brainerd/Little Falls on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Rogers Ice Arena.