Roseville/Mahtomedi Marauders beat East Ridge Raptors and continue winning run

The game between the Roseville/Mahtomedi Marauders and the East Ridge Raptors on Saturday finished 2-0. The result means Roseville/Mahtomedi has four straight wins.

The hosting team took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Rylee Bogren. Sophie Martin assisted.

Ruby Eskin increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the third period, assisted by Tori Schmidt.

Next up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Friday at 7:45 p.m. CST.