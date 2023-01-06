SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Rosemount Irish win at home against Farmington Tigers

The Rosemount Irish won when they visited the Farmington Tigers on Thursday. The final score was 4-1.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 05, 2023 11:00 PM
The win over the Tigers means that the Irish have four home wins in a row.

Next games:

The Irish host the Eastview Lightning in the next game at home on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. CST at Apple Valley Sports Arena. The same day, the Tigers will host the Eagles at 3 p.m. CST at Schmitz-Maki Ice Arena.