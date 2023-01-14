Rosemount Irish win against Shakopee Sabers in overtime

With no decisive score in regulation, the Shakopee Sabers' home game against the Rosemount Irish ran into overtime on Thursday. Rosemount snatched the win with a final score of 4-3.

Rosemount's Cece Hanson scored the game-winning goal.

The Sabers took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Emma Heyer . Annika Willmert assisted.

The Irish's Sophie Stramel tied it up 1-1 late into the first, assisted by Maggie Erickson and Cece Hanson.

The Irish made it 2-1 early into the second period when Zoe Juncker beat the goalie, assisted by Cece Hanson and Sophie Stramel.

Breklyn Skattum tied the game 2-2 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Annika Willmert and Allison Parker .

Zoe Juncker took the lead three minutes later, assisted by Cece Hanson and Sophie Stramel.

Hannah Grabianowski tied it up 3-3 two minutes later, assisted by Alex Snowden . The game went to overtime.

Just over zero minutes in, Cece Hanson scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Anna Shandorf and Sophie Stramel.

The Irish have now won five games in a row.

Coming up:

The Sabers are set to face Farmington at 12 p.m. CST at Shakopee Ice Arena, while the Irish face Lakeville South at 12 p.m. CST at Rosemount Community Center. Both games take place Saturday.